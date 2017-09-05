Andre Ayew Returns To West Ham After Injury Setback At Black Stars

Related Stories Black Stars deputy captain Andre Ayew has returned to his Club West Ham United after he was excused from the World Cup qualifier return leg match against Congo.



The forward is reported to have picked up a thigh injury during the first leg game at the Babayara Sports Stadium hence couldn’t travel for the reverse encounter.



Ayew has been recalled by his Club to receive further treatment to help him regain his fitness before this weekend’s League match against Huddersfield Town.



The 27-year-old together with skipper Asamoah Gyan, Harrison Afful, Jordan Ayew and John Boye will not be part of today’s clash at the Stade de Kintele in Brazzaville.



Anything short of a victory will totally dash Ghana’s hopes of making yet another World Cup appearance. Source: ghanasportsonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.