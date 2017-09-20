“Stars Had A Lot Of Challenges” Before Nigeria Game – Maxwell Konadu

Related Stories Maxwell Konadu coach of the Black Stars 'B' has said that the team faced a lot of challenges before their last group game against Nigeria in the Fox Sports WAFU Nations Cup yesterday at the Cape Coast Stadium.



The Super Green Eagles B managed a 2-0 victory over Ghana to secure a semifinal place in the competition. Two second half goals from Okpotu in the 53rd minute and Eneji Moses in the 56th minute were enough to condemn a lethargic Black Stars B side.



But coach Maxwell Konadu has commended his players for playing through a number of challenges they faced before the game.



"I think coming into this game, we had a lot of challenges. But mentally the players were tough but a lot happened which we cannot let it out there. We had a lot of challenges because of the last game. But going forward I think we need to motivate them to let them know that Thursday's game is more important. So we going to talk to them and make sure that we come out strongly on Thursday," Konadu said.



Ghana awaits its semi-final opponent from Group B.