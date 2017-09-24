WAFU Cup Final: Ghanaians Optimistic Of Victory Over Nigeria

Related Stories Football fans in Cape Coast are very optimistic that the Black Stars B will later tonight beat arch-rivals Nigeria to retain the West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations trophy.



The two football giants will face off on Sunday, at the Cape Coast Stadium in a game which can be best described as “repeat or revenge”?



The Super Eagles of Nigeria exposed the weaknesses of the Ghanaian side when they beat the Black Stars B 2-0 in a Group A encounter in Cape Coast.



Although Ghana had sealed qualification to the semis of the tourney, the defeat inspired the team to work hard and qualify for the final.



Nigeria are determined to maintain their dominance and win the trophy, and Ghana Coach Maxwell Konadu faces a tough task to prepare his side adequately to revenge their defeat a few days ago.



The local-based senior national side will have the opportunity to grab the USD $100,000 cash prize if they win the trophy on Sunday.



However, in an interview with Ghanaweb.com, football fanatics in Cape Coast, fans expressed optimism despite the team’s short comings in the previous game.



Some also believe that it’s a host and win affair for Ghana and for the Cape Coast dwellers this is an opportunity to prove that Ghana can win a trophy on their land.