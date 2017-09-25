Chelsea Accepts £57million Offer For Diego Costa From Atletico Madrid

Related Stories CHELSEA have confirmed they have accepted an offer from Atletico Madrid for Diego Costa. The wantaway striker is now due in the Spanish capital to undergo a medical before finalising his £57million return to his former side.



The 28-year-old faces several months of intense training as his new boss Diego Simeone prepares to whip him into shape.Costa has been back in Brazil training alone after refusing to return to Stamford Bridge for pre-season and saying he had been “treated like a criminal”. He was informed by Blues manager Antonio Conte via text that he no longer figured in his plans after he helped fire Chelsea to the Premier League title last season.



He was told NOT to report back to England and has not been in action on the football pitch since, with the season now seven games in. The Spain international has been linked with a number of clubs, but he has been adamant that he only wanted to go back to his old side.

They are currently in the middle of a transfer ban which does not end until the turn of the year.



That means that Costa will not be able to play against Chelsea when the sides meet in the Champions League group stages.



But should he pass the medical and agree terms swiftly, he could find himself paraded on Wednesday as Atletico Madrid welcome the West Lononders to their new stadium.

However, he will not be able to play for Atletico until January.