Ghana Wins $100,000 For WAFU Title Success

The Black Stars B annihilated perennial rivals Super Eagles of Nigeria 4-1 to the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations at the Cape Coast Stadium and not just the trophy but also $100,000 prize attached to it.



The team coached by Maxwell Konadu has been playing in the tournament without bonus of any sort. The sports ministry told the players they will be settled from winning the competition.



And indeed, they delivered the cup by taking arch rivals Nigeria to the cleaners in the grand final.



Goals from Hearts of Oak duo Vincent Atinga and Winful Cobbinah as well as a brace from the tournament top scorer Stephen Sarfo were enough to win the day for Ghana while Rabiu Ali got the face saving goal for the sorry Eagles.



By virtue of winning the Cup, Ghana successfully defended the trophy they won four years ago as well a total prize money of $100,000.