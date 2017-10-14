US national football coach Bruce Arena announced his departure Thursday, two days after the team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup with a humiliating loss to Trinidad and Tobago.

Arena, who had already led the US men's national team from 1998-2006, returned to the post in November 2016 when his predecessor, former Germany national coach Juergen Klinsmann, was sacked after the US stumbled early in regional qualifying.

"When I took the job last November, I knew there was a great challenge ahead, probably more than most people could appreciate," Arena said.

"Everyone involved in the programme gave everything they had for the last 11 months and, in the end, we came up short. No excuses. We didn't get the job done, and I accept responsibility."