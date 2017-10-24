Black Starlets Arrive Home

Related Stories The Black Starlets arrived in Ghana today at the Kotoko International Airport after their exit in the ongoing U17 FIFA World Cup.



The Starlets lost 2-1 to Mali in the quarterfinals of the tournament last Saturday after impressing in the group games which saw them finish as group winners.



The team is expected to break camp and have the opportunity to spend time with their families.



Speaking at their arrival Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin thanked all Ghanaians for their support.



"We want to thank Ghanaians for their support, if wishes were horses, beggars will ride them, we fell out in the quarter-finals but my boys did well," he said.



It is now uncertain whether Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin will remain at the helm of affairs after six years in charge of the team.