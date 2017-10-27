FIFA World Cup Winner To Pocket US$ 38 million

|
|
|
|
|
|
The 2018 World Cup champion will get US$ 38 million from a prize fund FIFA has increased by 12 percent to US$ 400 million.
FIFA says each of the 32 competing national federations will get at least US$ 8 million, the same as in 2014 when the overall prize fund was US$ 358 million.
In 2014, World Cup champion Germany received US$ 35 million and runner-up Argentina got US$ 25 million.
Next year, the runner-up will also get a US$ 3 million increase to US$ 28 million.
FIFA says the third- and fourth-place teams will each get a US$ 2 million increase to US$ 24 million and US$ 22 million, respectively.
The quarterfinalists will each get US$ 16 million, also a US$ 2 million increase, and teams eliminated in the last 16 get a US$ 3 million increase to US$ 12 million.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|