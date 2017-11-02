We Are Ready For Kenya- Black Princesses Coach

Related Stories The Head Coach of the Black Princess of Ghana, Yusif Bassigi has said that, his charges are ready and poised to defeat Kenya on Sunday, November 5, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Ghana got their FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign off to a flying start with a resounding 10-0 aggregate win against Algeria last month.



Coach Bassigi in an interview with the GNA Sports said “so far, we’ve had good preparations and we are ready for Kenya on Sunday. There are no injuries in camp and the players are in good shape.”



Bassigi said the team is psyched up and won’t be complacent in any of their matches, saying “we respect all our opponent and we are motivated ahead of this match. So far, we’ve had good support from management.”



According to him, the team is poised to book a ticket to the World Cup to held in France next year.



He called on Ghanaians to support the team as they battle Kenya in Cape Coast.



The winner of the game between Ghana and Kenya will meet either Morocco or Cameroon in the last stage of the qualifiers for a place in the World Cup.



Two teams would represent Africa in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup scheduled for August 7-26 2018, in France.



The national U-20 female team are chasing a fifth successive appearance at the global showpiece.