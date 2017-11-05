Kwasi Appiah Is A Great Manager - Abass Mohammed

Related Stories Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah is not just an intelligent tactician but a great manager according to Black Stars new boy Abass Mohammed.



The Harrisburg City Islanders defender says the few moments he's spent with the team have exposed him to the managerial uprightness of the gaffer wishing he works under him for a long time.



Abass played his debut Black Stars game in Ghana's 3-0 win over Saudi Arabia a month ago in a friendly, coming on for just 10 minutes.



Speaking to West Africa's leading soccer portal Ghanasoccernet.com, Abass said "He's a great manager."



He continued: "Am not saying this because he's the one who handed me my first call up but am saying this because of what I've seen myself.



"I have worked under many coaches and I think he's an excellent manager. He's interpersonal relationship is excellent."



The former Inter Allies defender explained further that Kwasi Appiah walks to greet his players before dining instead of allowing the players to come to him.



"Since I came into the team, I've never seen him shout at a player. He walks to us to greet us when it time for us to eat before he takes his seat instead of we (the players) going to him.



"Not many coaches do that. They will rather wait for you to come to them. He's a great manager," he added.



The Black Stars will be playing their last group game of the 2018 World Cup Qualifier with Egypt on November 12, and Abass has been handed his second call up into the team.