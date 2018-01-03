Ayew Lauds Moyes

Related Stories West Ham United star Andre Ayew believes new manager David Moyes is on course to turn the club’s fortunes around.



Caught up in an early relegation fight, the Hammers’ affairs have now been put under the tutelage of the former Manchester United gaffer, who replaced Slaven Bilic in November following the Irons’ poor start to the season.



“When you’re in a situation like this, when there is a change of manager, everyone is in a new situation,” Dede said, as reported by his club’s official website.



“The gaffer has put his words in and those words touched a lot of players, so we need to follow what he wants us to do and how he wants us to do it, as we can see it is paying off. We need to believe in him, and get him to believe in us.



“We have played a lot of games in the last few weeks, so we need to rest well, recover well, train hard and go again at home.



“That’s football, because the next game is always the most important one. We’re going to prepare for that.”



Despite the managerial change, West Ham’s run has been nothing but topsy-turvy, having won three, drawn three and lost four of 10 games under Moyes in all competitions thus far.



“We’ve been a bit up and down and inconsistent, but we have shown that we’re hard to beat [n recent weeks]” Ayew added.



“We’ve shown a lot of character and determination offensively and defensively and we need to keep working hard.



“We know we can still progress in the way we play and the way we pass the ball around, so we’re going to work on that until the end of the season.



“We’ve worked hard technically, tactically and physically and our results have improved. We need to stick to that.”



The Hammers host West Bromwich Albion in their next league game today, Tuesday, January 2, 2018.