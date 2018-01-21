Hearts Of Oak Has A Lot To Do - Coach Frank Nuttal

Related Stories Head coach of Hearts of Oak Frank Nuttal says there is a lot to do before they can surpass their last season's performance



Nuttal had a scintillating debut season in the dugout of the Phobians as he guided them to a 3rd place finish in the league as well as finishing runner up in the MTN FA Cup, losing 3-1 to arch rivals Asante Kotoko in the final.



But during the off season, the Accra-based giants lost some key members of their squad, which coach Nuttal believes will have effect on his team but pointed out the need to rebuild to eclipse their last season's performance.



“It's never easy when you have a considerable number of your players that performed very well last year. So we are at the rebuilding stage and pleased with the attitude of my players so far but we have a long way to go,” Nuttall said in an interview.



“Recommendations are made to the club including me and some members of the club about players who would be possibly good for the team."



“We try to access those players from a technical aspect and for the contractual aspect that is up to the board of the club.”



Meanwhile, Hearts have the chance to win their first silverware of the season when they come up against Dreams FC in the finals of the 2018 GHALCA G-8 tournament , which is slated for the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.