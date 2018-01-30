Karim Zito Appointed Head Coach For Ghana U17 Team

Related Stories Having led Dreams FC to win their first major trophy by supervising the Premier League returnees to clinch this year’s GHALCA 8 tournament, Karim Zito has been named the head Coach for the Ghana U17 side.



The Coach earned himself the top job after a superlative performance with Dreams FC and Inter Allies where he helped the latter to escape relegation from the Ghana Premier League last season.



The Ghana Football Association have therefore appointed him to replace Paa Kwesi Fabin who was axed after failing to lead the team to glory at the FIFA U17 World Cup last year.



Karim Zito who already has a rich knowledge in juvenile football having worked as Coach for Kotoko’s youth team will be deputized by Yaw Preko who previously worked as the assistant Coach of the Ghana U20 team.



The two will immediately embark on a recruitment exercise to select new players for the Black Starlets team.