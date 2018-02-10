Avram Grant Weaving His Magic At Indian Soccer League Side North East United

Related Stories Former Ghana coach Avram Grant has joined Indian Premier League side NorthEast United.



Grant, 63, moves to Asia after spending several years in Europe with Chelsea and Portsmouth in the English Premier League before coming to Africa to manage the national team of Ghana.



The Israeli gaffer welcomes his new role insisting he wants to build himself but stated it is a difficult adventure.



"It is always difficult. I always like to build for myself. From the training, choosing the players, choosing the system, choosing the players that can fit the system. When you come in the middle of a season, it is more difficult because you have a game and you need to improve. The work is a little bit different," he told Goal.com.



The NorthEast United squad that he has at his hands was put together by former head coach Joao De Deus who failed to churn out results. Under de Deus, NorthEast struggled to score goals and that ultimately signalled the end of the Portuguese tactician's tenure in India.



"It was not a secret that the team did not score goals. We were working on this in training. And also the mental side that needs to improve. The players responded to it very well," said the former Chelsea manager who believes he will need more time to assess the talent at his disposal better.



"I need to more time to think about how they are. How they are under pressure, how they are when winning or when losing. We tried to put in some modern stuff that will improve the team. The team responded very well. Every individual is better. But we need to continue with this process. To analyze players, I need more time."