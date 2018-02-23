Hearts Will Not Pay Any Compensation Fee To Nuttall - Hackman Aidoo

Related Stories Administrative manager of Hearts of Oak Hackman Aidoo has disclosed that his outfit will not pay any compensation fee to Frank Nuttall, who was relieved off his duty Thursday.



The Scottish gaffer was shown the exit by the management of the Phobians for behaviours which were believed to be in direct conflict with the interests of the club.



“It’s a done deal. Frank Nuttall is now a former coach of Accra Hearts of Oak," he told Aseda FM.



“We have served him a letter that his engagement with the club has come to an end."



“We owed him one month salary before the issue happened but aside that we don’t owe him any compensation."



Meanwhile, he indicated that the team owes Frank Nuttall a month salary.