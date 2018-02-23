Paa Kwesi Fabin Is New Kotoko Coach - Reports

Related Stories Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko have appointed Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin as their head Coach ahead of the start of the season, following the sacking of Steve Pollack.



English trainer Steve Pollack was sacked by the Porcupine Warriors on Friday after the club was eliminated from the CAF Confederations Cup. The team lost 6-7 to CARA club from Congo in Brazzaville.



Meanwhile, former Ghana U-17 Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin is reported to be appointed by the club.



Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin had earlier been named technical Director of the club. However, he returns as head Coach of the club he formerly led between 2009 to 2012.



The Ghana Premier League is set to begin on the weekend of March 2nd and 3rd, after an Ordinary Congress was held by the FA on Wednesday to confirm the start of the season.



Kumasi Asante Kotoko will begin the season away to West Africa Football Academy.