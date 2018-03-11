Dan Quaye Sets Eyes On Playing In Asia

Related Stories Veteran defender, Dan Quaye has disclosed that he’s looking at deals from outside Ghana and will no longer play in the Ghana Premier League.



Quaye, who has been with Great Olympics for the past four seasons said he has received offers from Kuwait, China, and Dubai. He will either travel outside next week or at the end of March.



“I’m waiting on a few documents and visas to travel. I’ve received offers from Kuwait, China, and Dubai; very soon I will leave Ghana to play in one of these countries. If everything goes on well, I will either travel outside next week or the end of the month” Dan Quaye told FootballMadeInGhana.com.



“It will be difficult playing in the Ghana Premier League again. Apart from the fact that the fans call you an old man, there’s no money in it. I’m growing and need some ‘pension pay’’’ he said.