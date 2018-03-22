Youth And Sports Minister Cuts Sod For $2.4m Youth Center In The Volta Region

Related Stories Ghana's Youth and Sports Minister Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah has cut sod for the construction of a $2.4m youth center in the Volta Region capital of Ho on Wednesday.



The sod cutting of a 10,000-seater multipurpose Youth Centre at Nuwunu, Ho in the Volta Region comes exactly a week after the Minister revealed in his Meet the Press session of the government's commitment to power the youth and construct the multi purpose facilities.



Minister Asiamah said the $2.4 million project forms part of government's efforts to provide Ghanaian youth with opportunities to develop their talents.



The project, which is being executed by Wilkado Construction Works, will comprise a FIFA-standard football pitch, an eight-lane athletic track, a tennis court, a basketball court, a handball court, a gymnasium, a counselling centre, a youth ICT centre, an entrepreneurship centre and a restaurant.



The project which is a nationwide exercise has begun in the Volta Region and is expected to be continue in other regions soon.



According to Hon. Asiamah, the project begins immediately and is expected to be completed in nine months.