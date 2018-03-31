Sharani Dares Hearts Of Oak

Related Stories In form Dreams FC striker Zuberu Sharani insists they will defeat Accra Hearts of Oak at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday in the 2017/2018 Ghana Premier League week four fixture.



Sharani stressed that though the game seems to be their biggest test in the ongoing Ghana Premier League so far, they are well equipped to go for the kill.



The mercurial youngster who has netted twice and won two man of the match awards in three games is convinced that the Phobians will not come cheap especially after they defeated them at the same venue in the GHALCA Top Eight finals.



“It is going to be a tough game for us, we beat them in the top eight and they are in for a revenge. Also, they are not faring well this season and they will want to beat us to get on track. However, is a must win game for us and we will beat them to maintain our winning streak” Sharani told footballmadeinghana.com



“Personally it has been a perfect start for me in the top-flight. This was what I wanted. Is a dream start for me and I hope to continue”



The youngster who is among eight youth team players promoted by manager Karim Zito to the senior team further indicated he is enjoying the premiership though is a different ball game altogether as compared to the lower tiers.



“The Ghana Premiership is a tough league and the tempo is very high. My desire to play at the highest level has been my motivation in this first season in the elite division”



Dreams FC are third on the league log with seven points whilst Hearts of Oak are 7th with four points