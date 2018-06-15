Saudi Footballers To Be Penalized For Heavy Defeat By Russia

Related Stories Members of Saudi Arabia’s national football team will face a disciplinary penalty for their crushing defeat by Russia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup opener, the Al-Youm Assabaa newspaper quoted the Saudi Football Federation chief Adel Ezzat as saying.



"We are very disappointed by the defeat," Ezzat was quoted as saying. "This result is totally unsatisfactory, because it does not reflect the true level of our preparedness."



"Several players will face a penalty - goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf, striker Mohammad Al-Sahlawi and defender Omar Hawsawi," he added.



Chairman of the General Sport Authority Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al-Sheikh described the game as a "total fiasco" in a video address, posted on his Twitter page.



The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Thursday with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow between hosts Russia and the national team from Saudi Arabia, which Russia won 5:0.



In its next game, Saudi Arabia is facing Uruguay in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on June 20.