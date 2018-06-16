Black Stars Players Will Work Hard To Win A Trophy For Ghana - Afriyie Acquah

Related Stories Current Black Stars players have their eyes fixed on winning at least one trophy for Ghana, experienced midfielder, Afriyie Acquah has said.



The fortunes of the Black Stars have dwindled with the 2018 World Cup failure being the apex of what many has termed as a crisis period for the Black Stars that enjoyed relative success from 2005 to 2010.



The drop, according to some football lovers in the country, is due to the fact that the current Black Stars team is bereft of the quality and hunger it once possessed. But Afriyie Acquah who has been part of the team for some time now is confident the team being put together by Coach Kwesi Appiah will annex trophies for the country in the near future.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb TV, the tough-tackling midfielder stressed that the players who have age on their side are determined to ink their names in Ghana’s football history by winning trophies for the country.



“Right now we (Black Stars players) are young and football is about hard work and determination so as young players we want to win something. The important thing is working really hard to win something for the country. Trophies are the major problem so we going to work hard and win something for this country, Afryie told GhanaWeb Sports editor, Daniel Oduro.



In the last decade, Ghana has made it to the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on two occasions, losing to Egypt and Ivory in 2010 and 2015 respectively. Ghana’s failure to win the trophy on those occasions has raised doubts as to whether the country will ever add another AFCON trophy to its stock but Afriyie Acquah is confident that at with the right approach and desire, the current team will win the 2019 edition.



“I will not sit here and say we gonna win because it’s in 2019 and we have not event started with the qualifiers yet. But we are going to work hard as young players and play as a team. Our first game will decide if we will go far or not but with determination and hard work, we will be able to achieve something”, he said.