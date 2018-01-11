Haruna Iddrisu Adjudged Overall Best MP

Haruna Iddrisu Related Stories FAKS Investigative Services has adjudged Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South Constituency as the overall best MP for 2017 in the latest performance appraisal research.



According to FAKS performance appraisal, Haruna Iddrisu scored 95.7 percent out of 3,932 respondents, Dr Mark Assibey, MP for New Juaben South Constituency emerged the Best Majority MP with a score of 90.4 percent out of 3,702 respondents.



Mr Isaac Adongo, MP for Bolgatanga Central Constituency adjudged Best Minority MP with a score of 90.1 percent out of 3,702 respondents whiles Ms Laadi Ayii Ayamba, MP for Pusiga scored 88.7 percent out of 3, 645 respondents.



FAKS International Services is a Ghanaian research and investigative company, which conducted the survey to assess the performance of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Regional Ministers, Members of Parliament and Chief Executive Officers of State Owned Enterprises and Public Relations Officers for the year 2017.



The survey was conducted between October and December, which sought the opinions of Ghanaians as to which Minister had done exceptionally well and need to be recognised.



The 2017 project is the sixth edition since FAKS started assessing the performance of Ministers, Deputies, Regional Ministers, MPs, PROs, and others.



Mr Fred Yaw Sarpong, the Chief Executive Officer of FAKS Investigative Services, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency commended MPs who had been outstanding in the year.



He said the respondents interviewed were students, petty traders, journalists, CSOs traditional rulers, academia, business owners, commercial drivers and among others.



In a related development, Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister emerged as the Best Regional Minister with a score of 91.7 percent, Mr Kwamina Duncan, Central Regional Minister scored 89.6 percent to emerge second Best Regional Minister, Mr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister scored 89.2 percent to emerge third.



Dr Kwaku Afriyie, Western Regional Minister placed fourth with a score of 86. 7 per cent and Mr Salifu Saeed, Northen Regional Minister placed fifth with a score of 85.9 per cent.