Prophet Kumchacha Seeks Injunction Against 'One Corner' Dance

‘Rev. Martey Will Go To Hell’ - Kumchacha The Founder and Leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha has revealed that he would do whatever it takes to legally stop the trending one corner dance.



The outspoken Prophet said he is heading to court to seek for an injunction on the “One Corner” song because the song is destroying lives in the country.



According to him, the song is destroying Ghanaian children and some adults and it has increased promiscuity among the youth of the country.



Speaking to Kofi TV, the Pastor said there is the need to condemn the song before it destroys the country. He added Christianity teaches that if some bad is going on, you have to speak about it. So as a Christian, he can’t seat quietly and watch people destroyed.



“The song is destroying people so I am on my way to seek court injunction against it. I am going to seek injunction to completely ban the song and it shouldn’t be play publicly again”.



His described the song as a stupid song. “One corner is a stupid song!Is this how our forefathers did music?"



To him, songs are supposed to inspire people and help change their ways but that has not been the order of the day indicating that current songs rather deteriorate morality in the country.



The Preacher said he would pray the court to prevent any individual from playing the song in any public space.



Watch the full interview below:



