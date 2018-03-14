Ghana Names Squad For Female Hockey Team Ahead Of Commonwealth Games

Related Stories Emmanuel Ahadjie, coach of the national hockey female team, has named his final squad for the 2018 Commonwealth Games to be staged in 4-15 April, in Gold Coast, Australia.



The squad, without the skipper of the side, Racheal Bamfo, Evelyn Fiador and goalie Abigail Boye mostly consist of players from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Police ladies club.



Mavis Berko, the 2017 Africa Cup for Club Championship (ACCC) best player, the goal-queen of the competition Nafisatu Umaru and Elizabeth Opoku were all included in Ahadjie’s squad.



Ghana would open her campaign against New Zealand on Friday, April 6, before squaring up with host nation Australia on the next day.



The Black Sticks would then take on Scotland and Canada on 9th and 11th respectively and Ahadjie’s charges look set to top their group.



The team left the shores of Ghana on Monday to Australia to fine-tune their preparations for the competition.



This would be Ghana maiden appearance in hockey at the quadrennial Games.



Herein the Squad;



Goalkeepers: Bridget Azumah (unattached), Mavis Ampem Darkoa (Reformers).



Defenders : Juwaila Acquah (Ghana Police), Janet Adampa Oforiwaa (GRA), Mavis Berko Boatemaa (GRA), Adizatu Suleymana (GRA), Emelia Fosuaa (GRA), Benedicta Adobea Adjei (Reformers).



Midfielders: Nafisatu Umaru (Ghana Police), Lydia Afriyie (GRA), Serwaa Boakye (Ghana Police), Ernestina Coffie (GRA), Cecelia Amoako (Ghana Police).



Attackers: Vivian Narkuor (GRA), Elizabeth Opoku (GRA), Martha Sarfoa (Ghana Police), Roberta Sarfo Owusu (GRA), Deborah Whyte (GRA).